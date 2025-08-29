Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $14.91 Million Holdings in Bank OZK $OZK

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $14,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,510,000 after purchasing an additional 228,295 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $5,364,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.86. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.