Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $15,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 607,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,046,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 403,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,123,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,017,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,067,000 after buying an additional 153,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,753.6% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 160,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after buying an additional 151,950 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $210.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.34. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $211.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.