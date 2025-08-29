Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 162,918 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,035,000 after purchasing an additional 232,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.2%

JEF stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

