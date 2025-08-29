Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 50,763 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,763 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $16,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,800. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $328,760.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,171.94. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,319 shares of company stock worth $5,531,258. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.48. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.73.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

