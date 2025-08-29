Raymond James Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited $ASA

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 543,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,291 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $16,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASA. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 634.3% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 229,968 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 671,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 121,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

In other ASA Gold and Precious Metals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.51 per share, with a total value of $274,555.20. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,085,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,148,972.54. This represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 831,317 shares of company stock worth $29,214,692. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.