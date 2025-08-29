Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $39,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,996,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 932,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,203,000 after purchasing an additional 403,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,569,000 after buying an additional 399,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 30.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,955,000 after buying an additional 396,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 425.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 323,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $152.86 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $185.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

