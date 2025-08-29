Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Barclays

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

REG has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%.The business had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

