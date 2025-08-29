Reviewing Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) & Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD)

Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) and Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Get Volcon alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Volcon and Fly-E Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 0 1 4.00 Fly-E Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Volcon has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fly-E Group has a beta of -1.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -720.28% -282.87% -180.44% Fly-E Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volcon and Fly-E Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Volcon and Fly-E Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.04 million 82.08 -$45.51 million N/A N/A Fly-E Group $25.43 million 0.57 N/A N/A N/A

Fly-E Group has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

About Volcon

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

About Fly-E Group

(Get Free Report)

Fly-E Group, Inc. engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes. The company also provides accessories and spare parts, including raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, locks, and branded apparel; and upgrade components for wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. It also operates retail stores; and offers repair, maintenance, bodywork, and other value added services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Flushing, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.