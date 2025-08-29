Reviewing LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) & Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of LivaNova shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LivaNova and Orthofix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 0 1 6 1 3.00 Orthofix Medical 0 1 3 1 3.00

Profitability

LivaNova presently has a consensus target price of $59.71, indicating a potential upside of 7.69%. Orthofix Medical has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.86%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than LivaNova.

This table compares LivaNova and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -16.13% 14.57% 6.91% Orthofix Medical -15.29% -25.43% -14.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LivaNova and Orthofix Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $1.31 billion 2.31 $63.23 million ($3.89) -14.25 Orthofix Medical $799.49 million 0.73 -$126.00 million ($3.17) -4.65

LivaNova has higher revenue and earnings than Orthofix Medical. LivaNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LivaNova has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LivaNova beats Orthofix Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, markets, and sells VNS Therapy System, an implantable pulse generator and connective lead that stimulates the vagus nerve; difficult-to-treat depression and drug-resistant epilepsy devices. The Advanced Circulatory Support segment develops, produces, and sells temporary life support products. It serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of navigation technologies, including tracked surgical tools, intelligent software, and imaging equipment based on machine-vision and optical innovations. The Global Orthopedics segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to treat various orthopedic conditions related to limb reconstruction and deformity correction unrelated to the spine. This segment designs, develops, and markets external and internal fixation orthopedic products that are coupled with enabling digital technologies to serve the complete patient treatment pathway. It sells its products through distributors and sales representatives to hospitals, healthcare organizations, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

