Reviewing ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) & Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

ONEX pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Noah pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. ONEX pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Noah pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ONEX and Noah”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEX $649.00 million 9.29 $303.00 million $7.32 11.70 Noah $356.33 million 2.19 $65.14 million $0.97 12.17

ONEX has higher revenue and earnings than Noah. ONEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of ONEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Noah shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of Noah shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ONEX has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noah has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ONEX and Noah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEX 0 0 2 0 3.00 Noah 0 2 1 0 2.33

Noah has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.68%. Given Noah’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Noah is more favorable than ONEX.

Profitability

This table compares ONEX and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEX 61.92% 6.14% 3.86% Noah 22.17% 6.40% 5.45%

Summary

ONEX beats Noah on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONEX

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

About Noah

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services. The company offers investment products, including domestic and overseas mutual fund products, private secondary products, and other products; customized value-added financial services, such as investor education and trust services, as well as insurance brokerage services; and insurance products. It also provides onshore and offshore private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy, and other investment products, as well as lending services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

