Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Revolve Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVLV opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.83%.Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

