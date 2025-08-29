Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, June 6th.
RVLV opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.58.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.83%.Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
