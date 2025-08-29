Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Heico (NYSE:HEI) Stock Price

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Heico alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on HEI. Barclays set a $280.00 price target on Heico and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price target on Heico in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $350.00 price target on Heico in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Heico from $352.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heico

Heico Trading Up 0.4%

HEI stock opened at $317.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Heico has a 1-year low of $216.68 and a 1-year high of $338.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.42 and its 200-day moving average is $281.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 14.96%.Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Heico will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heico

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total value of $106,479.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $448,650. This trade represents a 19.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total value of $10,442,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 122,197 shares in the company, valued at $36,458,696.92. This represents a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,656 shares of company stock worth $28,534,115. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Heico by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heico in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Heico in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Heico by 17,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.