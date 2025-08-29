Roth Capital Issues Negative Outlook for Electromed Earnings

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electromed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 27th. Roth Capital analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Electromed’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ELMD. Loop Capital set a $36.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley raised Electromed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Electromed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

ELMD stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Electromed has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.71 million, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Electromed during the first quarter worth about $48,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electromed during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Electromed by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electromed during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

