Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $140.98 and last traded at $144.92, with a volume of 12001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the second quarter worth $2,599,262,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,218.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,723,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,937,000 after buying an additional 5,289,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 129.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,063,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,227,000 after buying an additional 3,990,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,048,307,000 after buying an additional 3,387,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 104.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,346,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,043,000 after buying an additional 3,244,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

