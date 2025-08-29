Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. $SD

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 4,607.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 2,650.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SandRidge Energy

In other SandRidge Energy news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 46,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,856.96. This represents a 113.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 51.77% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

SandRidge Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from SandRidge Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

