Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. $AGRO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Adecoagro by 72.5% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 12,037,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,347 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Adecoagro by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,761,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 714,911 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 475,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Adecoagro by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 232,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 75,975 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGRO. Wall Street Zen lowered Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Adecoagro stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $405.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

