Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Ryanair Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RYAAY opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.534 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 120.0%. This is an increase from Ryanair’s previous special dividend of $0.47. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 125,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

