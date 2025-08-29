Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $343.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $371.00 to $343.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $500.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.98.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $442.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.58. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.43 and a beta of 1.13. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $242.25 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,391,308. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the sale, the director owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,330.58. This trade represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 41.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

