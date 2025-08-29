Sanmina Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,687 put options on the company. Thisisanincreaseof441% compared to the average daily volume of 497 put options.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SANM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Trading Up 2.1%

Sanmina stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.10. Sanmina has a one year low of $62.76 and a one year high of $125.76.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Sanmina’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.