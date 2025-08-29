S&CO Inc. Buys 277 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.17 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.22 and a 200-day moving average of $138.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 109.66%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

