Seaport Res Ptn Issues Positive Outlook for Genesco Earnings

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Genesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.25). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GCO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

GCO opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $332.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. Genesco has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.11. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $545.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.700 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 37.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $2,954,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $4,027,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 238,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 54,498 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $581,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,072,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,954,491. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

