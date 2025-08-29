SEI Investments Company $SEIC Holdings Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.40% of SEI Investments worth $38,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 231,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 238.3% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 135,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 95,245 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 70,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. SEI Investments Company has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%.The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $443,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,375. This trade represents a 79.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at $15,122,258. This represents a 16.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

