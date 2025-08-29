Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $59.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.4167.

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Semtech

In other news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $85,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,708.08. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $43,796.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,530.24. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Semtech by 168.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,627,000 after acquiring an additional 758,642 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Semtech by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,313,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after acquiring an additional 170,132 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Semtech by 16.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period.

Semtech Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of SMTC opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.33 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Semtech has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.79 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.38%.Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

