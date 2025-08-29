Share Repurchase Plan Declared by Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE)

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Slide Insurance in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Slide Insurance in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Slide Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Slide Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Slide Insurance Trading Down 5.1%

Slide Insurance stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20. Slide Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $261.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen L. Rohde sold 11,082 shares of Slide Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $175,206.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,586.35. This trade represents a 54.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gries, Jr. sold 358,457 shares of Slide Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $5,667,205.17. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,031,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,114,299.65. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,482 shares of company stock worth $6,758,490.

About Slide Insurance

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

Featured Stories

