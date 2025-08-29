Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shoulder Innovations to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. Shoulder Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

In other Shoulder Innovations news, Director Geoffrey B. Pardo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,707,230. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Carusi bought 266,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,885,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,277,040. This represents a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 778,382 shares of company stock worth $11,675,730. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.

