Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWBI. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.41 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 3.71%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 192.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 104,128 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

