Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 20.2%

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake stock opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 537,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,064,576. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total transaction of $249,530.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,168.76. The trade was a 20.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,516,826 shares of company stock valued at $555,691,052. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,900,134,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $944,895,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,847,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,667,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,769 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.