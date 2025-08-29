Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake
Snowflake Stock Up 20.2%
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 537,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,064,576. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total transaction of $249,530.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,168.76. The trade was a 20.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,516,826 shares of company stock valued at $555,691,052. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,900,134,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $944,895,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,847,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,667,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,769 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Marketplace: Potential Growth Catalyst or Risky Gimmick?
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.