Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $276.00 at BTIG Research

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $235.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE SNOW opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $249.99.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 537,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,064,576. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 256,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $58,160,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,594,915.05. This trade represents a 60.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,516,826 shares of company stock valued at $555,691,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Snowflake by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 149.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 417.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

