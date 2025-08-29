Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) vs. American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Critical Contrast

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) and American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spectris and American Battery Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectris N/A N/A N/A American Battery Technology -3,230.84% -74.43% -60.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectris and American Battery Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectris $1.66 billion 3.08 $298.52 million N/A N/A American Battery Technology $340,000.00 681.07 -$52.50 million ($0.92) -2.74

Spectris has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Spectris has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Battery Technology has a beta of -2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 320% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of American Battery Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectris and American Battery Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectris 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Battery Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Spectris beats American Battery Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. The company was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

