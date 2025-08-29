Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Spire Global stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

In other news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 130,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $1,594,839.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,614,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,773,937.75. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Messer sold 16,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $180,761.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,372.70. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,557 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,464 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. 325 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at $15,169,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at $10,056,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 803.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,106 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 538.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 652,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 549,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 1,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 266,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 243,246 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

