Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases £124.11 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell purchased 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 197 per share, with a total value of £124.11.
Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 24th, Paula Bell purchased 65 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 per share, with a total value of £124.80.
Spirent Communications Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 196.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 189.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.17, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. Spirent Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 165 and a 1 year high of GBX 200.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
