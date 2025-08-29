Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases £124.11 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell purchased 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 197 per share, with a total value of £124.11.

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Paula Bell purchased 65 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 per share, with a total value of £124.80.

Spirent Communications Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 196.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 189.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.17, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. Spirent Communications plc has a 1 year low of GBX 165 and a 1 year high of GBX 200.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 199 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

