Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $249.99. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 256,046 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $58,160,848.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,594,915.05. The trade was a 60.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total value of $249,530.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,168.76. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,516,826 shares of company stock worth $555,691,052 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,141,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,664,000 after buying an additional 326,104 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.