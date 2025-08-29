Stock Repurchase Program Authorized by BILL (NYSE:BILL) Board of Directors

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
BILL stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. BILL has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -308.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.35.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
