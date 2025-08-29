Stock Traders Buy High Volume of BOX Call Options (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,195 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof199% compared to the average volume of 1,737 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

BOX Stock Up 0.9%

BOX stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.96. BOX has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,507,550 shares in the company, valued at $56,126,086.50. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $174,489.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,573.04. The trade was a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,081 shares of company stock worth $1,762,323 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in BOX by 7,130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in BOX by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Further Reading

