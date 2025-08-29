Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Green Plains Call Options (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,786 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof51% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,512 call options.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.18. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $552.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.18 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Green Plains by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Green Plains by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

