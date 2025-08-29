Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 338,649 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof110% compared to the typical daily volume of 161,326 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,228,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607,602 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,495,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,950,000 after buying an additional 10,378,106 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $284,898,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,976,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,674,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,602,000 after buying an additional 2,063,028 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

