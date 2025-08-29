StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Given a C$5.50 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$5.50 price objective by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SVI. Desjardins upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$5.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.17.

SVI stock opened at C$4.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.07. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$5.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.89.

In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Alan Arthur Simpson sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total transaction of C$255,060.00. 38.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

