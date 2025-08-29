Teck Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,792 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof43% compared to the average volume of 4,742 call options.

Shares of TECK opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. Teck Resources has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $54.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.51%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0918 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Canada upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $6,070,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 121.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Teck Resources by 22.4% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 311,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

