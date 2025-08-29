Telsey Advisory Group Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $16.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KSS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.46.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.36. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in Kohl’s by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Kohl’s by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kohl’s by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 113,875 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

