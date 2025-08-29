Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,524 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 813,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,733,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,649,000 after acquiring an additional 70,804 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 145,393 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $86.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $307.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 6.79%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,500 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,800. This represents a 21.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

