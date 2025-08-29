The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Price Target to $5.00

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.60 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Cosan Trading Up 2.8%

Cosan stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.98. Cosan has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Cosan had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 28.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cosan will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 128,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 4,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,841 shares in the last quarter.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

