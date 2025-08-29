The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Position Lowered by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $247,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 870.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,452,000 after acquiring an additional 89,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.09%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

