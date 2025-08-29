Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TKOMY. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tokio Marine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tokio Marine presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Tokio Marine Stock Up 1.2%
Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
Tokio Marine Company Profile
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.
