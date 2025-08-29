TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRTX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 0.2%

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TRTX opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 193.29, a quick ratio of 193.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $728.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 473.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 249.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.