Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,474 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately158% compared to the typical volume of 2,507 call options.

Pure Storage Trading Up 32.4%

NYSE PSTG opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.07. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $80.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $390,887.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,886.02. This represents a 26.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,592.25. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,094 shares of company stock worth $32,367,537 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $225,203,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,552,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,300 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,782 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,560.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,758 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

