Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 22,224 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof72% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,905 call options.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 40,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 535,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,400. This trade represents a 8.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 135,870 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $501,360.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 9,616,947 shares in the company, valued at $35,486,534.43. This represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 217,870 shares of company stock worth $859,140. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 39,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.43. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LUMN

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.