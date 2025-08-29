Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 13,375 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof1,587% compared to the typical daily volume of 793 call options.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 410,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 13,342.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 442,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 439,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.