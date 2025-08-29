Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 86.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 57.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $884.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPH

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.