Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $40,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 419,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 51,862 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,517,000 after acquiring an additional 262,695 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 511,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 266,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $884.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

