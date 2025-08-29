U.S. GoldMining FY2025 EPS Forecast Raised by HC Wainwright

Get U.S. GoldMining alerts:

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for U.S. GoldMining in a report issued on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. GoldMining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised U.S. GoldMining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ USGO opened at $9.32 on Thursday. U.S. GoldMining has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $118.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USGO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

